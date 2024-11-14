PHOTOS: Abuja Community Protests over darkness, insecurity

Residents of Pegi Community in Kuje Local Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) stormed the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) office in Wuse, Abuja, in protest, on Thursday.

The residents led Dr. Okoli Ugo Thompson, one of the landlords, lamented prolonged power outage in their area.

The community has been without light for more than three months and this has heightened insecurity in the area, according to the residents who said kidnappers take advantages of the situations to terrorize them.

See the pictures of the protest below: