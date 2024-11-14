✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
PHOTOS: Abuja Community Protests over darkness, insecurity

img 20241114 wa0009
img 20241114 wa0009

Residents of Pegi Community in Kuje Local Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) stormed the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) office in Wuse, Abuja, in protest, on Thursday.

The residents led Dr. Okoli Ugo Thompson, one of the landlords, lamented prolonged power outage in their area.

The community has been without light for more than three months and this has heightened insecurity in the area, according to the residents who said kidnappers take advantages of the situations to terrorize them.

See the pictures of the protest below:

img 20241114 wa0016
img 20241114 wa0016
img 20241114 wa0011
img 20241114 wa0011
img 20241114 wa0004
img 20241114 wa0004
img 20241114 wa0007
img 20241114 wa0007
img 20241114 wa0015
img 20241114 wa0015
img 20241114 wa0001
img 20241114 wa0001
img 20241114 wa0013
img 20241114 wa0013
img 20241114 wa0012
img 20241114 wa0012
img 20241114 wa0014
img 20241114 wa0014
img 20241114 wa0006
img 20241114 wa0006
img 20241114 wa0009
img 20241114 wa0009
img 20241114 wa0008
img 20241114 wa0008
img 20241114 wa0010
img 20241114 wa0010

