PHOTO: Tinubu, Obasanjo shake hands in Ghana

President Bola Tinubu and ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo set aside their political differences during the inauguration of President John Mahama in Ghana, on Tuesday.

Mahama, 66, won the December 7 presidential election by a wide margin to stage a political comeback in the West African nation.

A former Vice President, Mahama first became president in 2012 when President John Evans Atta-Mills died in office.

He won a presidential election a few months later but lost his reelection to Nana Akufo-Addo, who handed over to him after two tenures.

African leaders witnessed the historic occasion among whom were Tinubu and Obasanjo.

The duo shook hands and exchanged pleasantries.

Obasanjo has been very critical of Tinubu’s government, the latest being the doubt he cast over revamping of Warri and Port Harcourt refineries.

Hitting back, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) invited the elder statesman on a tour of the facility.