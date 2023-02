The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPC) has signed an agreement with Daewoo Engineering and Construction Nigeria Ltd for maintenance services for the quick fix…

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPC) has signed an agreement with Daewoo Engineering and Construction Nigeria Ltd for maintenance services for the quick fix repairs of the Kaduna refinery.

The contract was signed on Thursday at the NNPC towers Abuja between Daewoo and NNPC’s Kaduna Refining & Petrochemical Company Ltd (KRPC).