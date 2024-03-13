✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News

PHOTOS: Media Trust Group Mgt Team Visits Adamawa Gov

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State, on Wednesday, played host to the management team of Media Trust Group. The governor alongside some key members…

adamawa
adamawa

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State, on Wednesday, played host to the management team of Media Trust Group.

The governor alongside some key members of his cabinet welcomed the visitors to Government House, Yola.

Below is a picture:

adamawa 2
adamawa 2

(4th left); his Deputy, Kaletapwa Farauta, (3rd left); Ag. Group CEO of Media Trust Group, Ahmed I. Shekarau (2nd left); Secretary to the Adamawa State Government, Hon. Awwal Tukur (2nd right); Chief of Staff to Governor Fintiri, Dr. Edgar Amos (1st right); Chief Operating Officer of Trust TV, Ibrahim Shehu (4th right); Daily Trust Correspondent in Adamawa State, Amina Abdullah (3rd right); and the Special Adviser to Governor Fintiri on Media, Mr. Babayola Toungo (1st left), during the visit.

Nigerians are now earning dollars with premium domains, these domains can be acquired for $1500-$2000 profit margin can be as much as $15,000 to $20,000. Click here to learn how to earn dollars.
Click here to learn more.

More Stories