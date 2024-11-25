Phoenix University celebrates milestones

Honours Indimi as 1st chancellor

Matriculates pioneer students

Offers triple certifications

The Vice Chancellor of Phoenix University, Agwada, Nasarawa State, Professor Abdullahi Bala, has identified the institution’s unique approach to education, emphasising its commitment to bridging the gap between theory and practice.

Professor Bala, in an exclusive interview to mark the institution’s first matriculation ceremony and the investiture of its chancellor, Alhaji (Dr) Muhammadu Indimi, OFR, noted that the institution is making moves with its innovative programmes designed to equip students with the skills and knowledge needed for the future.

The investiture of Alhaji (Dr) Muhammadu Indimi as the Chancellor marks a significant milestone in the university’s journey. The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Abdullahi Bala, described the occasion as momentous, given Dr Indimi’s exceptional contributions to society.

Dr Indimi is also conferred with an honorary degree; Doctor of Humane Letters (DHLitts.) Honoris Causa. This honorary degree recognises his exemplary achievements as a global business leader, philanthropist and advocate for education, as well as his remarkable journey of self-development.

The ceremony, slated for today, Monday, 25 November 2024, will also witness the matriculation of the university’s first set of undergraduate students. Professor Bala expressed immense pride in celebrating the two significant achievements, emphasising their symbolic importance for the institution’s legacy.

Phoenix University’s Bold Vision for Education in Nigeria

Speaking during an exclusive interview, the Vice Chancellor noted that the university’s curriculum focuses on equipping students with essential skills and certifications that ensure their relevance in the modern world.

“Every student will leave with at least three certificates: a degree, an entrepreneurship certificate, and a professional certification,” he said.

He revealed that all students are exposed to courses in financial literacy, artificial intelligence and robotics from their first year, irrespective of their programmes. “We want our students to understand how to create, manage, and maximize resources while staying competitive through the application of artificial intelligence in their fields,” The VC explained.

Reiterating the university’s emphasis on practical training, Professor Bala noted that students in agriculture are trained to dismantle and assemble tractors and gain hands-on experience in mechanization and farming. Similarly, biochemistry students are taught honey production and its value chain, including developing medicinal and cosmetic products.

Students in computing programmes undergo continuous training in coding and data analytics, while those studying diplomacy and international relations must learn additional languages such as French, Arabic and, eventually, Spanish and Chinese.

Phoenix University has also partnered with industries and organisations to offer students practical internships and exposure to real-world experiences. “These collaborations ensure our students gain valuable practical experience and develop critical thinking skills,” The VC added.

With its innovative curriculum, practical training, and character development programmes, the vice chancellor asserted that Phoenix University is set to transform higher education in Nigeria. The institution, he said, is committed to producing graduates who are not only job-ready but also capable of creating jobs and impacting their communities positively.

He further shared his vision for Phoenix University, noting that “Our goal is to create a learning environment that fosters innovation, critical thinking, and practical skills. We are committed to providing our students with the tools they need to succeed in a rapidly changing world.”

This vision is reflected in the university’s diverse range of programmes, which are designed to bridge the gap between academia and industry.

Community engagement is also our priority – VC

Phoenix University’s innovative approach extends beyond its students to positively impact its host community in Agwada, Kokona LGA of Nasarawa State. Speaking further on the university’s initiatives, the vice chancellor revealed strategies aimed at improving livelihoods and fostering sustainable development in the region.

The university has implemented a policy to prioritise employment opportunities for local residents, particularly non-teaching staff. “We made it a point to source most of our non-academic staff from the community to ensure that they directly benefit from the university’s presence,” he also stated.

Additionally, Phoenix University offers partial and full scholarships to local students, acknowledging the financial constraints of the predominantly agrarian community. “While our tuition fees are deliberately low, we know some families still face challenges. Scholarships help bridge this gap and encourage more local participation,” the vice chancellor explained.

Professor Bala said the Faculty of Agriculture plays a pivotal role in assisting local farmers to boost their productivity. Through initiatives like weekly updates on agricultural intelligence, covering commodity prices and farming techniques, the university is actively helping farmers make informed decisions.

Plans are also underway to conduct surveys to identify dominant crops and productivity levels in the region. “We aim to introduce better seeds, agronomic practices, and demonstration plots to improve yields. Organising farmers into cooperatives will further enhance their access to resources and markets,” the vice chancellor noted.

The university’s outreach extends technology education for local youths. Secondary school students are trained in computer applications to build their confidence in digital literacy, particularly for computer-based examinations like JAMB. This gives them a critical edge in today’s technology-driven world.

The vice chancellor noted that each academic programme at the university incorporates a community engagement initiative designed to address specific needs. For example, agricultural technology demonstrations and tech skills workshops are tailored to empower the community with practical, usable knowledge.

“Our ultimate goal is to ensure that the community feels the university’s impact on their livelihoods. Whether through improved agricultural practices or better access to technology, we are committed to making a difference,” he emphasised.

Our Focus for the Future

Professor Bala harped on the importance of laying a strong foundation for the university’s growth. He said the ultimate goal is to ensure that Phoenix University operates on global best practices. “With the right systems in place, progress becomes seamless,” he said.

The Vice Chancellor highlighted efforts to establish a governance framework that prioritises merit and inclusivity. He decried the politicization and ethnic biases that plague governance in many Nigerian universities, stressing the need for a multi-ethnic and multi-religious community at Phoenix University.

According to Professor Bala, Phoenix University aims to be among the top 50 universities in Nigeria within five years and to climb even higher in global rankings over the next decade. “We are focused on building our reputation through research, collaboration and international partnerships,” he stated.

The university has already signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with a Polish institution to facilitate staff exchange and curriculum development. Plans are also in place to integrate online teaching, where international lecturers can deliver classes remotely to Phoenix students using world-class courseware.

Drawing from his tenure as Vice Chancellor at the Federal University of Technology, Minna (FUTM), Bala underscored his experience in elevating institutions in university rankings. “When I joined FUTM, we weren’t on the global rankings. By the time I left, we were among the top eight universities in Nigeria and consistently within the top 100 in Africa,” he recalled.

He attributed these successes to a focus on governance, strategic planning and commitment to overcoming resistance to change. “The same approach will be applied here. “We are starting with the basics: governance, academic rigour and staff development.”

Phoenix University’s strategic plan envisions it as an institution of choice for students and faculty worldwide. The institution seeks to build its reputation and attract global recognition by fostering collaborations with international universities.

In his remarks, Professor Bala extended heartfelt gratitude to key stakeholders who have supported the university’s vision, including the founder, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Senator (Dr) Abdullahi Adamu, CON, and the Executive Governor of Nasarawa State, Engineer Abdullahi A. Sule, whose unwavering support have been instrumental in the university’s development.

He also commended the dedication of the university’s staff, the leadership of the Pro-Chancellor, and the governing bodies for their relentless efforts in preparing for the investiture ceremony.