Phoenix University celebrates 1st chancellor, matriculates student

Phoenix University has officially marked its debut academic year with a monumental matriculation ceremony, the first of its kind for the institution.

The event, which was held at the university’s campus in Agwada, Nasarawa State, yesterday (25th November), also celebrated the investiture of the first Chancellor of the university, Dr. Muhammadu Indimi, OFR an accomplished businessman, philanthropist, and international statesman.

The ceremony underscored both the university’s commitment to academic excellence and its dedication to shaping the future of Nigeria’s higher education landscape.

The event was graced by a distinguished array of guests, including the Governor of Nasarawa State, the Founder and Visitor of the institution, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the Vice Chancellor, professor Abdullahi Bala, Shehu of Borno, Emir of Lafia, and several other dignitaries.

In his address, the Governor of Nasarawa State pledged his unwavering support for Phoenix University, emphasizing the significance of the institution as the first indigenous university in the state.

Phoenix University represents the fulfillment of a dream, not just for Nasarawa State, but for the entire nation, the Governor said, commending the Founder of the university, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, for his monumental investment in human capital.

The governor recognize and appreciate the role of the institution in advancing education in the state , and pledge to continue to support the growth and development of the institution.

The Governor further congratulated the Chancellor, Dr. Muhammadu Indimi, and the newly matriculated students for becoming part of the university’s inaugural cohort.

In his address, the Founder and Visitor of Phoenix University, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, reflect on the challenges and opportunities that come with university life. Senator Adamu encouraged the new students to embrace change and step out of their comfort zones.

“I expect that most, if not all of you, are finding yourselves in some new and unfamiliar situations,” Senator Adamu said, addressing the matriculating students. “For some of you, this is the first time you are staying away from home or living in a students’ hostel. You may now have the freedom to make your own choices, and that is a significant responsibility.”

He stressed the importance of personal growth and stepping outside one’s comfort zone in order to achieve academic and personal success.

In his speech, the vice-chancelor, Phoenix University, profesor Abdullahi Bala, described Dr. Indimi as “a juggernaut” in business and education, a man who has served on the boards of at least four universities and received honorary doctorates from 15 universities across North America, Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. Dr. Indimi has also been honored by two nations, Nigeria and Niger, with the prestigious national honors of the Officer of the Federal Republic (OFR) and Commandeur dans L’Ordre du Merite du Niger.

The Vice Chancellor, congratulated the students, acknowledging the privilege they hold as the first-ever students of the institution.

The Vice Chancellor also reassured the students that Phoenix University would provide a conducive environment for their studies, free from the distractions that often plague other institutions. “Our academic calendar will be stable and free from disruptions. You will graduate in four years, not five or six,” he said.

In accepting his new role, Dr. Indimi expressed his gratitude and pledged to support the university’s vision.

“My role is to see that you succeed” he said.