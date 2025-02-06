PHILIPPINE: Vice President Duterte impeached

Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte will face trial in the Senate after she was impeached by the House of Representatives on Wednesday.
House Secretary-General Reginald Velasco was ordered to transmit the impeachment complaint to the Senate after the House secured 215 signatures.
This is more than the required one-third of the House membership to impeach Duterte, advancing the process to the Senate for trial.
Duterte said she would not comment for now and wants to read the documents before making comments.
Under the constitution, the Senate has the sole power to try and decide all cases of impeachment, with senators as judges.
The Chief Justice of the Supreme Court presides over the trial.
Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!
Click here to learn how it works.
Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!
Click here to learn how it works.
Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"
Click here to learn how it works.