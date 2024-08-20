Philip Shaibu flogs Obaseki again as Appeal Court voids impeachment

The Court of Appeal in Abuja, on Tuesday, affirmed the reinstatement of Philip Shaibu as the Deputy Governor of Edo State. On July 17, Justice…

The Court of Appeal in Abuja, on Tuesday, affirmed the reinstatement of Philip Shaibu as the Deputy Governor of Edo State.

On July 17, Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court, reinstated Shaibu to the position.

The judge, who delivered the judgement in a suit filed by the deputy governor, declared the impeachment by the Edo State House of Assembly as illegal and unconstitutional.

He held that the said impeachment was in gross violation of sections 188 and 35 of the 1999 Constitution.

Edo gov’ship: INEC prints 184,438 new PVCs

Cult leader, 10 others arrested in Edo

Shaibu was impeached on April 8, 2024, following the adoption of the report of a seven-man committee set up by the state Chief Judge, Justice Daniel Okungbowa, to investigate allegations of misconduct against him.

Dissatisfied with the verdict, the Assembly approached the appeal court to set it aside.

The appellate court, in Tuesday’s proceedings dismissed the appeal for lack of merit.

It added that the lower court was right to reinstate Shaibu.