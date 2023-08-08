PGA Tour FedEx Cup bonus to increase to $25bn

The PGA Tour says the FedEx Cup will return to a 36-event season in 2024 and the play-off champion will receive a record $25m (£19.5m)…

The PGA Tour says the FedEx Cup will return to a 36-event season in 2024 and the play-off champion will receive a record $25m (£19.5m) bonus.

The season will tee off in January and conclude in August, with 70 players advancing to the play-offs.

In June, the PGA Tour and DP World Tour agreed to a shock merger with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund [PIF].

The $25m bonus is an increase from the $18m (£14m) that will be paid out to this year’s FedEx Cup champion.

In 2022, Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy became the first player to win the FedEx Cup three times after a remarkable last day at the PGA Tour’s Tour Championship.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...