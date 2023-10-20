Petroleum Training Institute, NNPC to build CNG-powered Keke

The Petroleum Training Institute (PTI), Effurun, has disclosed plans to come up with a Compressed Natural gas (CNG) powered tricycle (Keke) to ease the reliance…

The Principal/Chief Executive of the Institute, Henry Adimula gave the hint at a press conference to announce the 3rd Annual International Conference on Hydrocarbon Science and Technology, which is billed for the Petroleum Trust Development Fund (PTDF) Headquarters in Abuja from 23 to 24 October.

He said, “The PTI is partnering with NNPC RCI to come up with the CNG-powered Keke, especially as the government is talking about the decade of gas and emphasis is now on gas.

“We know that gas is a cleaner energy source, so discussions are on and the whole idea is to come up with one to reduce the amount of PMS that we consume, and reduce the emissions that are going into the atmosphere.”

With the theme, “The future of the oil and gas industry: The challenges, opportunities and development,” he said the institute conceived the series of conferences to promote and showcase some of its major research outcomes, those of the industry, especially in Nigeria and the African continent.

Adimula said: “This year’s conference is quite unique because this is the first time that we’re taking this conference outside of Effurum, Delta State to Abuja and also the first time that we have our partners, RCI of NNPC, NNPC Academy joining us together to form the synergy that reaches out to the entire industry so that we can disseminate the outcomes of our research works and scholarly contributions from all the players in the industry to a very large audience.

He said the whole world is in a phase of transitioning from the traditional source of energy to a cleaner form of energy.

“That in itself provides a lot of opportunities. But along with opportunities also come some challenges that we must overcome, especially in this part of the world, issues of financing government policies and regulations.

“How do we match our finding of a cleaner source of energy and at the same time not create problems of energy poverty in the world, especially in Nigeria?,” he queried.

He disclosed that one of the keynote speakers in this conference is the Executive Secretary of the African Petroleum Producers Organisation as well as the various agencies and their chief executives who are billed to address topical issues during the two-day conference.

He said: “One of the major outcomes we look forward to is how to come up with policies that will help the growth of the industry in Nigeria and also help us to lay a solid foundation for transitioning into cleaner sources of fuel or energy for use and also to kick start the drive in the economy for growth in the energy industry.”

