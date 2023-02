The Petroleum Club was established in 2006, the first of its kind in Africa. It is a private Club where leaders in the Nigerian Oil…

The Petroleum Club was established in 2006, the first of its kind in Africa. It is a private Club where leaders in the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry and respected Professionals associated with the industry interact, unwind and share ideas on issues concerning the industry.

The Club is run by a Board of Governors and Management responsible to the Board.

The First Quarter Dinner is coming up on the 16th of February 2023 under the Chairmanship of Mr. Austin Avuru.

Visit our website to learn more.