Petrol Tanker explodes in Jigawa filling station

A petrol tanker explosion occurred at Shakkato Filling Station, along Kiyawa Road in Takur Adua Area of Dutse metropolis of Jigawa State.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, Jigawa State Police Command, SP Lawan Shiisu Adam, the incident happened when a tanker was discharging petroleum products into an underground tank on Thursday night.

Firefighters and good Samaritans were said to have brought the fire under control.

He said fortunately no lives were lost, and no casualties were recorded.

However, the value of property damaged is yet to be ascertained. The police, alongside other security agencies, cordoned off the area to prevent looting and ensure public safety.

Fireman Mati Shehu stated that the fire started around 7 pm, and they immediately responded to the incident, collaborating with the federal fire service.

Tahir Muhammad Ayuba, representative of the federal fire service, advised filling station owners to provide chemical and fire extinguishers for emergency situations.

Abdulhadi Tukur, representing the Northwest Territorial Officer of NEMA, expressed gratitude that there were no casualties in the incident.

The tanker driver, Mustapha Muhammad, recounted that they were offloading petrol when the fire started, and he was unable to quench it immediately. He managed to escape the scene without injury.