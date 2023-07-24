Petrol for patrol vehicles among our challenges — FCT CP

The FCT Commissioner of Police (CP), Haruna Garba, has lamented inadequate manpower and logistics, ranging from drivers, vehicles and to combat crime in the…

The FCT Commissioner of Police (CP), Haruna Garba, has lamented inadequate manpower and logistics, ranging from drivers, vehicles and to combat crime in the nation’s capital as major challenges facing the command.

Garba stated this when he received the AIG, Zone 7, Adebowale Williams, who was on a familiarisation visit to the FCT Police Command in Abuja.

The CP explained that late last year the FCT Administration (FCTA) gifted the command well-equipped patrol vans but that fueling the vehicles was part of the challenges the command was facing.

In his response, AIG Williams said, “We have a new government in place making efforts to improve the security and welfare of Nigerians. We must play our role in securing low crime and respect for the rights of Nigerians.

“Be disciplined and support citizens so that information can flow seamlessly for us to work with less stress. Support the efforts of the IGP at repositioning the NPF.

“All these efforts would endear us to the citizens and would encourage citizens to volunteer information to prevent crime easily and in the apprehension of criminals.”

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...