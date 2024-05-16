Peter Okoye Undergoes Hair Transplant in Turkey

Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye aka Mr. P, is undergoing a hair transplant procedure in Istanbul, Turkey. The talented artiste, who is a member of the…

The talented artiste, who is a member of the PSquare duo, shared glimpses of his journey via his Instagram story on Wednesday.

In the video, Okoye revealed that he is at MedHair Clinic in Istanbul, where he is being treated by a doctor.

Mr. P revealed that his objective was to rectify his receding hairline and enhance his self-assurance in photographs.

“Hey guys, Mr P is here. I’m here in Istanbul with Mr [name] who is here to look after my hair. You guys know I’ve been very uncomfortable about it but guess what, you will see the before and after of the magic these guys are about to do,” he said.

In a follow up video, he displayed the advancement of his hair transplant during a lunch break.

According to him, approximately 2,400 hair strands were harvested from various areas of his scalp for transplantation onto the bald spots along his hairline.

“The extraction part is done, we have about 2400 and it’s time to eat. I feel better 100%, nothing to worry about; just to look good for you guys,” he added.

Mr P rose to fame in the 2000s as a member of the P-Square duo with his identical twin brother Rudeboy.

In 2021, he was awarded with an honorary Doctorate degree from ESCAE University in Benin Republic.