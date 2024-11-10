Peter Okoye dismisses Paul’s song theft claim

Peter Okoye, popular singer and half of PSquare, aka Mr P, has reacted to a song theft claim by his twin brother and former bandmate, Paul Okoye, aka Rudeboy.

Daily Trust had reported how Rudeboy reignited his feud with his twin brother, Peter Okoye, following the release of ‘Winning’.

Reacting to the allegations, Mr P shared details of his meeting with the song’s producer, Vampire Craze, revealing the creative process and events leading up to the release.

According to Peter, he contacted Vampire from Ghana and sponsored his flight tickets to Nigeria for a music collaboration, stating that he had written songs, including ‘Winning‘, prior to Vampire’s arrival in Nigeria.

He denied Rudeboy’s sampling allegation, citing his commitment to unique and credited work.

“The world needs to know the truth. Every time he is always trying to tarnish my name.

“Maybe because I was not posting anything music related on my social media page for over 4 months. He believes I have lost interest in music. I took a breather to get my mind and head in the right space and when that was done, my epiphany was WINNING!

“My prayer is that we all win, I want it for us all, I am in a good place mentally and creatively now, allow me to enjoy and celebrate my wins big and small. I celebrate you and yours too!

“Enough of the negativity! All I want to do is release my music, conduct my business and live my life in peace…not every time drama,” he said in a video posted on Instagram.