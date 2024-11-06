Peter Obi to speak at AUN’s 16th Founder’s Day, 20th anniversary celebrations

The American University of Nigeria (AUN) has announced former Governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi, as keynote speaker at its forthcoming Founder’s Day ceremony slated for November, 30.

The annual founder’s day honours the founder of the university and former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, Wazirin Adamawa, for his numerous contributions to society and especially the advancement of education and human development.

The 16th Founders Day lecture will be the highlight of activities marking the 20th anniversary of the founding of the American-style development university where students are educated to direct their learning and research outcomes towards addressing the socio-economic challenges of the African continent.

A statement by the varsity’s Interim Registrar/VP, Admin, Daniel Okereke, said in the 20 years since its establishment, the numerous community service and outreach projects executed by students, alumni, faculty and staff have earned the university a spot among the top three Nigerian universities in the Times Higher Education (THE’s) 2024 global impact ranking.

He said since its establishment in 2003, AUN has significantly expanded its academic programmes and affiliations with foreign institutions.

“AUN presently hosts the American Window in the northeast region where students and members of the public can access relevant information about scholarships and research opportunities in the United States,” he said.

President of AUN, Professor DeWayne Preston Frazier, welcomes Mr. Peter Obi as keynote speaker and conveys to him the appreciation of the AUN community for his acceptance of the invitation.

“Mr Obi is an accomplished public servant and politician who has spent most of his life providing quality leadership and service to Nigerians. He is a champion of education and will be an excellent speaker to celebrate our 20 years,” Dr Frazier said.

The statement said Obi joins an elite cast of global personalities who have delivered the AUN Founders Day lecture, which includes Dr. Paul Vita (2019), Professor Ibrahim Gambari (2009), Bishop Mathew Hassan Kukah (2011), former Ugandan Vice President Dr Gilbert Bukenya (2013), Professor Charles Soludo (2012), Tulane University Professor Dr William Bertrand (2014), and President Emeritus of Iowa Wesleyan University, Professor Steven Titus (2023).