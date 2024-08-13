Peter Obi moves to reconcile P-Square

Peter Obi, Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in last year’s general elections, has met with Paul Okoye aka Rudeboy of the defunct music…

Peter Obi, Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in last year’s general elections, has met with Paul Okoye aka Rudeboy of the defunct music group P-Square, and his elder brother Jude Okoye.

This comes amid the fresh split between Paul and his twin brother Peter aka Mr P.

Though details of the meeting are yet to be known, Paul shared photos and a video of the visit via X on Tuesday.

“Thank you very much and God bless you sir P.O @PeterObi #yourexcelency,” he captioned the post.

The two brothers and their older brother have been in the news after aggressive posts on social media hinted that all was not well.

In an interview with City FM, Lagos, Paul had claimed to have written and sung 99% of P-Square’s songs, prompting Peter to express disappointment and hurt over Paul’s constant discrediting of his efforts in the group.

In an open letter on Monday, Mr P admitted that they have failed their fans.

He accused his brother of disrespecting his talent, wife and family.

He claimed that Rudeboy had been granting interviews where he takes sole credit for P-Square’s success, including songwriting and singing

Daily Trust reports that the feud between Paul and Peter began around 2017 and resulted in their split, with each pursuing a solo career.

The duo reunited in November 2021.

During the 2023 general elections, the P-Square brothers were vocal supporters of Obi