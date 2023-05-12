Peter Obi: Mahmood Yakubu served under me before he became INEC chairman

Peter Obi, presidential candidate of Labour Party, in the last election, has said Mahmood Yakubu, chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), once worked…

Peter Obi, presidential candidate of Labour Party, in the last election, has said Mahmood Yakubu, chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), once worked under him.

He spoke Friday in Anambra State, during the launch of a book titled, ‘Peter Obi: Many Voices, One Perspective’.

Obi, who charged people to always do what is right, said he was not desperate to lead.

I must be Nigeria’s President, says Obi

Presidential tribunal: Obi, others agree on processes

“For three years I was in court in Anambra to reclaim my governorship, just to challenge the process. Many people tried to discourage me, but I said even if the entire four year tenure elapsed for us to prove a point and correct the process, I will be fulfilled.

“My argument is that, let’s do what is right. I always tell everyone that I will not give people money to do the wrong thing. I have been the chairman of a committee; TETFUND committee, and Prof Mahmood was my member. We know ourselves, but when he became INEC chairman, I have never met him. I told him, you’re an umpire, just do what is right.

“If you have the chance to do the right thing, and you insist on perpetuating anarchy, then, it will consume everybody one day. I insist that we must do the right thing,” Obi said.

Since the emergence of Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the APC as the president-elect, the former Anambra state governor has refused to concede defeat and he is currently challenging the outcome of the poll at the 2023 presidential election petition tribunal in Abuja.