Peter Obi in closed door meeting with Bauchi gov

The Presidential Candidate of Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, is currently meeting with Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state.
The purpose of the meeting holding at the Ramat House in Bauchi has not yet been disclosed.
Obi was received at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport by the Bauchi State Deputy Governor, Auwal Mohammed Jatau, around 10 am.
Daily Trust gathered that Obi and Governor Mohammed are expected to speak with journalists after the meeting.
The meeting between both leaders comes amid political permutations ahead of the 2027 general elections.
Obi came third in the 2023 presidential election won by ex-Lagos governor Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
