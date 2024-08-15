Peter Obi continues P-Square’s reconciliatory effort, visits Peter Okoye

Peter Obi, Presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP) in last year’s election, has visited Peter Okoye aka Mr P amid the feud with his brothers. Obi had earlier met with Paul…

Obi had earlier met with Paul Okoye, the other half of the defunct music group P-Square.

The two brothers and their older brother, Jude, have been in the news after aggressive posts on social media hinted that all was not well.

In an interview with City FM, Lagos, Paul confirmed another fallout and accused his brother of orchestrating his arrest by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Peter, however, denied reporting Paul to the EFCC and also accused Jude, their older brother, of diverting millions of dollars from their joint account into a secret company.

“Their focus was to remain solely on the primary suspects, Jude Okoye and his wife, Ifeoma Okoye – since they were the directors of this secret company, Northside Music. Paul’s recent interview about the EFCC incident contains a lot of lies,” Peter wrote.

Daily Trust reports that the feud between Paul and Peter began around 2017 and resulted in their split, with each pursuing a solo career.

The duo reunited in November 2021 but have now fallen apart.