Persons with disabilities want political appointments, says chairman

Persons with Disabilities in Karu Local Government Area (LGA) of Nasarawa, have called for recognition and political appointments of members in the area.

Mr Kura Magaji, the Chairman, Persons with Disabilities in Karu, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Karu, on Sunday.

He said that appointing Persons with Disabilities in political offices would give them a sense of belonging and bring out the best in them.

SPONSOR AD

“We want the government at the local level to give one of us a political appointment with an office attached.

“By doing so, our voice can be heard, and our complaints addressed to the right office for easy response and task execution,” he said.

Magaji said that having a political representative with a designated office would enable them access their rights and entitlements.

He regretted that Persons with Disabilities could not access a series of palliatives from the government given to Nigerians because there was no substantive office or someone to speak for them.

“If we had a representative or advisory office, we would have been duly attended to, or know where to channel our grievances when necessary.”

Magaji also expressed displeasure at how people see and address them most times.

He lamented that Persons with Disabilities still faced stigmatization in society in spite of being responsible and human.

He noted that discrimination had been a major challenge they faced as people tended to misunderstand them whenever they approached fellow citizens.

“Most people still see Persons with Disabilities as not equals, and persons who cannot measure up in our society; this is not right and it is unacceptable.

“There is this misconception that whenever a person with disability approaches someone, it is either to ask for help or for alms; it is a very wrong impression.

“Persons with Disabilities also have careers, work and engage in businesses, and we have farmers and traders among us,” he added.

The chairman told NAN that the group in Karu can boast of 735 registered active members who meet on monthly basis during their congresses.

He commended the present Chairman of Karu Local Government Council, Mr Aliyu Madaki, for his support to their members.

He urged the chairman to ensure that Persons with Disabilities had at least an appointee as one of his advisers.

Magaji said the Federal Government had introduced a new appointment structure for local government administration under the Federal Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC).

He appealed to the government to look into the appointment structure and consider them. (NAN)