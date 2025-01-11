“Persona Non Grata” to be unveiled next Saturday – Planning committee

The book, “Persona Non Grata,” written by the Deputy Editor and head of political desk of The Sun Newspapers, Ismail Omipidan, will be launched on Saturday, January 18, 2025 at the Ladi Kwali Hall of Abuja Continental Hotel, the Planning Committee of the book launch, has said.

The committee also noted that the event is to be chaired by prominent legal luminary, Mallam Yusuf Ali, SAN, with His Excellency, Vice President Kashim Shettima and His Excellency, Adegboyega Oyetola, Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, serving as the Special Guest of Honour and Chief Host respectively. The book’s reviewer is Saturday Editor, Nigerian Tribune, Dr. Lasisi Olagunju.

In a statement signed by the chairperson of the committee, Barrister Mobola Bada, the committee noted that the book is a compendium of Omipidan’s adventures in journalism and his experience at the corridors of power at the Senate and Osun State Government House.

SPONSOR AD

The book, the committee further noted, “chronicles his contributions to the political developments of Nigeria and his reportage and management of the personalities and activities of the nation’s heavy weights at critical moments, including the birth and killing of the Single Term under former President Goodluck Jonathan, the missed opportunity of having a brand new Constitution, the 8th Senate Leadership Experience, reputation management and milestones of Governor Isiaka Adegboyega Oyetola (2018-2022), the BVAS debate, the contest for power in Borno State between 1999 and 2011, and other historic moments.

“The author also takes the reader through his experiences in the trenches of journalism in pursuit of the truth and the turbulence tides of his personal life that shaped his perception and helped him to waddle through politics reporting and editing without compromising his integrity and the ethics of his profession.

“‘Persona Non Grata’ is a compelling resource material for budding and up-and-coming journalists and mass communication students, and an invaluable reference material for experienced professionals and communication scholars.

“The book is the author’s modest contribution to enriching the nation’s political discourse and setting an agenda for the political development of Nigeria,” the statement added.

Omipidan, a former media aide to the minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, also served as a Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu.