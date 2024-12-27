Perpetrators will pay dearly for Benue killings –Gov Alia

Governor Hyacinth Alia has vowed that perpetrators of the brutal attacks on Anwase community in Kwande Local Government Area of Benue State where innocent residents were reportedly killed would pay dearly for the gruesome act.

Speaking on Friday, through his media aide, Tersoo Kula, the governor condemned the unprovoked violence, which reportedly claimed 11 lives, and assured that justice would be served for the victims.

He said that the attack on unarmed innocent citizens of the state was worrisome, adding that such a heinous act had continued in the state despite the efforts of his administration to ensure the safety of his people.

Alia urged security personnel to improve their surveillance and ensure that vulnerable communities are not left unguarded.

He said, “I can assure you, the perpetrators of this act will pay dearly for it. They may think they are not known, but they cannot be allowed to continue perpetrating this. It’s a matter of time”.

The governor condoled with the families that lost their loved ones in the attack and equally sympathised with those injured, saying his thoughts of comfort and prayers are with them at this difficult time.

He promised to ensure the perpetrators are brought to face the full wrath of the law.