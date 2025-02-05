People spread fake news on social media to sow division — Sultan

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, has expressed concern over the growing trend of individuals spreading false information on social media to create division.

While receiving the newly elected executive members of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Sokoto State Council, the monarch urged journalists to uphold professionalism by verifying information before publication.

He lamented the misuse of social media, where some individuals fabricate events that never occurred and circulate them as news.

“Social media is being misused to spread hatred and falsehood, promoting narratives that have no basis in reality. Some individuals deliberately seek to divide communities that have coexisted peacefully for centuries through propaganda and misinformation,” he said.

He further expressed concern over the speed at which fake news spreads, emphasising how quickly false reports can reach a global audience.

“Someone can sit comfortably in their room, compose a completely false story, and within moments, it becomes viral under the guise of ‘breaking news.’ Yet, in reality, nothing is breaking about it,” he added.

The sultan urged journalists and media professionals to counter misinformation by upholding ethical journalism.

“You must fight against this trend because you are individuals of goodwill and integrity. Often, those who spread such venomous falsehoods have no real value; they believe in nothing meaningful. But for us, alhamdulillah, we understand the essence of kinship. Islam teaches us to be our brother’s keeper and to treat our neighbours with kindness and respect,” he said.

He also advised journalists to verify their reports before publication, warning that negative news spreads rapidly and can have damaging consequences.

“If you are unsure of something, take the time to verify it before going to press. Bad news spreads quickly, but it does no good for us as a society. We must exercise caution,” he cautioned.