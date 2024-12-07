People may not like us, but things are changing –Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has said things are taking shape for the better, even though people may not like his government.

He said amid the tough challenges in the country, his administration had made some progress, noting that there are better days ahead.

The President, who was represented by the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, made the remarks at the graduation ceremony for the Executive Intelligence Management Course 17 at the National Institute for Security Studies in Abuja, on Saturday,

He said, “Things are happening in our country today. People may not like us. They probably will disagree with one or two. But fundamentally, things are changing. And Nigeria will change.

“The economy is changing. Very tough, very difficult, very huge challenges we are facing. But I can assure you, better days are ahead of us,” he stated.

Tinubu also assured Nigerians of his administration’s commitment to ensuring security and stability in the country.

He said people with questionable character, would face justice irrespective of where they live.

“If you are a bad man, whether you are inside Nigeria or outside, you are in trouble. We will go after you. We will bring you to justice,” he stated.