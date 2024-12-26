People faced with hardship – Bauchi Gov

Bauchi State governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has expressed worries that the people who voted them to power are faced with hardships.

Governor Bala pleaded for patience among the citizens of the state while his government worked tirelessly towards reducing the current economic hardship in the state.

He said this in a Christmas message to the people of the State, “I call on you all to continue to exercise patience, while we work towards ending the hardship”, he pointed out.

The governor while felicitating with the Christian faithful on this year’s Christmas celebrations, said his administration was not unmindful of the current economic hardship being experienced by the generality of the people of Nigeria.

He said: “Indeed, we are worried that the people who gave us the mandate to formulate and implement policies for the betterment of their socio-economic wellbeing are being subjected to untold hardship”.

Governor Bala said as a subnational government, his administration was doing everything possible to ameliorate the hardship and make life meaningful for all the citizens.