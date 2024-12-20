People dumping insane persons from Abuja in our community — Kaduna locals

Residents of Jere town in Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna State have raised the alarm over what they described as the continued dumping of insane people in their community from other places.

The locals believed that the mentally ill people were brought to their area from the Federal Capital Territory.

The patron of the Jere Emirate Security Committee, Abdulkarim Sulaiman, made the allegation yesterday in a phone conversation with Abuja Metro.

Sulaiman, who also holds the traditional title of Yeriman-Jere, said intelligence reports at their disposal showed that the people were brought into the area during the night hours.

He said they were dumped on the road that links the area with Kagarko or Bwari highway, respectively.

“From there, some of them would move toward Jere, Kagarko, or Iche communities, disturbing the life of our people, as you would find some of them aggressive, or naked.

‘’They comprise both males and females, mostly in the average young age. This is unfair to our community,’’ he said.

Abuja Metro recalled that a special joint task force set up by the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, had intensified operations to get rid of beggars and insane people from the territory recently.

Although the task force had said beggars arrested who are not ready to be empowered via skill acquisition would be repatriated to their states of origin, it was silent on what happens to the insane people.

Dr Peter Olumiji, the Secretary, FCT Command and Control Centre, could not be reached for comments on the matter.