People don’t offer you roles in movies until they see what you can offer – Olajumoke

Oladiti Aminat Olajumoke is not new to acting, having featured in her first movie in 2017. She has featured in several others and is set to release her first movie titled “End of the Tunnel (Imole)”. She is also an entrepreneur. In this interview with Weekend Trust, she speaks on her passion for acting and the challenges of upcoming artists.

Could you tell us a bit about yourself?

SPONSOR AD

I am Oladiti Aminat Olajumoke, a native of Oyo State, born and brought up in Ibadan, the first child in a family of four. I’m based in Ibadan where I do my business and career, I studied Economics Education.

You are an actress, host, production manager, makeup artiste and entrepreneur, how do you manage all these professions?

Managing all these hasn’t been easy. For now, I’m not a full-time actor but I’m not saying I can’t in future depending on what the future holds. Working as a host or production manager has to be with schedules; if I’m booked for one, definitely I won’t take others, and being an entrepreneur makes it easy because it’s my thing. As an entrepreneur or the boss of yourself, you have no one to report to.

All the same, it is not an easy task but I do my best and I am still pushing. With God’s help, we’ll get there.

Of all of your professions, which are you most passionate about?

I’m more passionate about being an actress and entrepreneur.

How many movies have you featured in?

I have featured in more than 30 movies and the first movie I played a lead role is titled “Mission to Silence” before my own movie.

What influenced your acting career?

Several things influenced me but mostly being outspoken. I find joy in passing messages to others and I love impacting knowledge.

How long have you been in the movie industry?

Formally seven years, though my first job in the industry was on set of ‘Eta Oko’ by Toyin Aimakhu as a makeup artist, that’s around 2009 or 2010.

How did you start acting?

I have always loved acting from when I was small. My Dad (I would not say he is a fanatic Muslim) believes that you don’t have to expose your body. He believes that as a child brought up in the Islamic way, I shouldn’t be found doing certain things. So, he wouldn’t allow/permit me to act. When I just finished secondary school, I think in 2007, one of my cousins got a job as a make-up artist on the set of ‘Eta Oko’ produced by Toyin Aimakhu. She used to do beauty make up while I do all those make-up for horror movies. So, she called me to join her. So, when I got to the location, I did make up for Toyin Aimakhu and Niyi Johnson. Afterwards, I went to school – University of Abuja. I did not act during my time in school but I got some links and I said, ‘Okay when I am back, you can call me’ but nobody called me until I relocated in 2017. The first movie I featured in was ‘Abeke’ produced by Sam Oniyitan. I worked with the likes of Akin Lewis, Kehinde Bankole, Sam Oniyitan, Wole Ojo. I played two scenes in the movie but when it came out, they removed one scene. I just said, at least it is better than nothing.

Tell us about your new movie that is set for premiere?

‘End of the Tunnel-IMOLE’ is a movie that speaks about morals, challenges and hope. Life can be likened to an ocean, characterized by waves that rise and fall. We all must learn to navigate through it. Unfortunately, Wuraola found herself abandoned in this cruel world after the loss of her loved ones.

The movie is set for premiere and I can’t wait for the traction it would get as I enter into a defining phase in my sojourn in Nollywood.

Who is your mentor in the movie industry?

Let me say all hardworking women in the industry who are making impacts on peoples’ growth and doing well generally.

How would you describe Nollywood?

Nollywood is a big world on its own, vibrant and known worldwide and has global recognition. It showcases cultural heritage and adds flavours to the world.

What type of actor would you describe yourself as?

I’m passionate, and will describe myself as a talented and versatile actor who believes in crafts, and ready to bring depth and nuance to various roles, and always ready to learn.

What challenges are you currently facing as an upcoming actor?

Breaking into the industry in terms of connections and securing roles, how to stand out among numerous actors, building confidence, handling criticism and rejections especially from directors and producers, building relationships with industry professionals, financial stability, balancing personal life, alongside acting commitments and so on can be tiring.

You talk of rejections as one of the challenges, have you faced rejections before?

In the sense that when you go to some people and you tell them you are an actor, they would be like, ‘what have you done before?’ If they don’t give you the roles, how would they see what you can do?

One of the reasons why I shot this movie was because they are not ready to help until they see what you can offer. Now, if you go to them to do one film, they might ask you to come from Ibadan to Lagos and they would not want to give you money and they would still want to sleep with you. So, is it because of one scene that someone would ask me to come and do all these? You better hold your scene. I have gotten that kind of rejection a number of times.

I have the passion to act but I have not seen people who would say, ‘Let’s produce for this girl or give her a lead role,’ that is why I am doing other things so that I would not just sit down at home doing nothing. I don’t like to be idle and I don’t like to go to locations where I would not be doing anything.

Have there been instances where some directors asked for a romantic relationship before giving you a role?

I can’t really answer that but nobody has forced me to do what I don’t want to do, let me just put it that way. I know what I want. I am not a kid. If I want to do my shit, I would do it but it shouldn’t be a condition for you to give me a role. I would not do it.

If I like someone, I would date him but to say if I do not date you, you would not give me a role, then I would not do it. People that are doing it are doing it but they are not being forced, it’s probably their choice.

A lot of ladies are talented but they don’t have funds to do movies and they don’t have anybody to sponsor them so they go ahead to do what they don’t want to do. It is not everybody that would be patient like me. I have been longing to shoot this movie for years but I waited and God has done it, Alhamdulillahi. I can say it anywhere that I did not use my body to get the money to shoot my film but God did it, Alhamdulillahi.

Is there a limit to roles you can play in movies?

Yes and no for now. My yes and no means I can do any role given to me. But some roles can be very difficult and you know it would not grow you. For instance, if I am asked to barb my hair and I think it is not worth it, and it is not a lead role, I might not take it. That is why I said yes or no depending on the situation.

What about roles that have to do with displaying body shape?

I can do it but it has to be a lead role. If it is a lead role that I know I would still act as another character, I can do it.

What is the favourite role you have played in a movie?

Playing the role of a mother and wife where the husband is always unappreciative and useless.

A word of advice for other upcoming actors who would want to venture full time into Nollywood

Develop a strong craft, ensure to be with encouraging peers, mentors and family. Create your own opportunities by producing contents and the likes with other actors, content creators, never be down because of rejections. Make your physical, mental and emotional well-being be your first priority.

Be humble and patient regardless and also remember acting is a journey, not a destination. Stay updated on industry trends. Above all, be prayerful.