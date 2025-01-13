Pensioners still receiving N2000 in Benue – NUP

The Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) has said some of its members in Benue State are still receiving N2000 as pension.

State Chairman of the pensioners, Michael Vembe, made this known in an interview with journalists in Makurdi, the state capital, on Monday.

He spoke shortly after an appreciation visit to the Chief Medical Director of Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH) over the facility’s initiative to cater for pensioners medical needs free of charge.

Vembe who applauded the Governor Hyacinth Alia’s administration for paying them promptly since coming to power, also appealed for an increase of their pensions considering the economic realities.

“Governor Alia since coming on board pays our pension as at when due and we are really grateful to him for erasing our previous bitter experiences. What is remaining now is the bulk arrears he inherited to the tune of 96 months for local government pensioners and 40 months for state pensioners.”

“We want to use this medium to appeal to Governor Alia to increase pensions because some pensioners are still taking N2000 in the face of this present economy. He has already acted on minimum wage for civil servants so he should look into that of pensioners and we know he will do it,” Vembe said.

Earlier, Chief Medical Director of BSUTH, Dr. Stephen Hwande, told the pensioners that the state government meant well for them so that they can be healthier and enjoy a prolonged life.

Hwande said he would pass their message to Governor Alia for consideration so that their counterparts at the grassroots would not have to travel all the way to Makurdi for the free medical attention.