PEBEC to honour MDAs for contributions in ease of doing business

The Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) says the 5th PEBEC awards ceremony, scheduled to hold on Wednesday, April 26th will recognise and honour ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs), state governments as well as private sector stakeholders who have made significant contributions to the ease of doing business interventions.

In a statement made available to Daily Trust yesterday and signed by Dr Jumoke Oduwole, Special Adviser to the President on Ease of Doing Business and PEBEC Secretary, the Ceremony will feature engagement with PEBEC partners and will provide opportunities to learn about their various interventions aimed at improving the business environment in Nigeria

“The awards will include the Executive Order 001 Award for the Top 5 ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) in the 2022 EO1 compliance ranking, the Impact Awards to recognise the support of journalists, development partner institutions and individuals; the Judiciary Award, where Special Recognition.

“Also, awards will be given to States Judiciary which have distinguished themselves in the operations and performance of the Small Claims Courts in their respective jurisdictions; Legislative Awards for stakeholders who collaborated to implement legislative interventions; and the Subnational EoDB Ranking Awards to honour States with the highest scores based on empirical data from micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in the 2021 and 2023 subnational EoDB Ranking conducted by the PEBEC,” the statement further explained.