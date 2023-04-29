PEBEC delivered 180 reforms in 7yrs – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) delivered 180 reforms to facilitate the ease of doing business in the…

Osinbajo stated this Friday at an award ceremony organised by the PEBEC to recognise ministries, departments and agencies of government, as well as sub-nationals who have contributed to business facilitation in the country.

In his remarks at the event in Abuja, Osinbajo, who chairs the council said, “The PEBEC, over the years, developed a strategy to identify and implement bold pragmatic reforms by soliciting the support of other arms of government, including the legislature, judiciary and sub-national governments.

“Subsequently, young Nigerians drawn from the private and public sectors have designed and implemented strategies, including the national action plan that helped in implementing priority reforms for each annual reform circle, and has achieved 180 reforms and seven action plans over the years.”

Highlighting the significance of the awards, the special adviser to the president on ease of doing business and secretary to the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, said the PEBEC awards celebrated those that make Nigeria a more accessible place to do business.