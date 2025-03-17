Pearl announces new marketing firm for 30th anniversary

PEARL Awards Nigeria has appointed UPTICOMM Marketing Company Limited, a leading marketing communication company, as the official sponsorship marketing consultants for the 30th anniversary of the PEARL Awards.

A press statement stated that the announcement followed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the two organisations last week.

According to the statement, the President/CEO of PEARL Awards, Tayo Orekoya, noted that the choice of UPTICOMM as the Marketing Consultants for an event of PEARL Awards’ magnitude was based on their track record as well as shared values of integrity and result-oriented performance.

Orekoya added that the PEARL Awards, which had its first edition in 1995, has come a long way and has stood the test of time in the Nigerian Capital Market over the years.

“At 30, the PEARL Awards has created the opportunity for outstanding companies to win in the various categories. We pride ourselves as the only Awards not won by sentiments but through empirical data based on performances of companies in the Stock Market,” Orekoya concluded.

He, therefore, tasked UPTICOMM to live up to their reputation as event marketers of repute.

In his response, the Managing Director of UPTICOMM, Mr. Segun McMedal, appreciated the Central Working Committee and Secretariat of PEARL Awards Nigeria for the trust and confidence reposed in his team to deliver. He promised that they would deliver on their mandate given that PEARL is a brand that has benefited a lot of companies and the occasion of the 30th Anniversary is a most opportune time for corporate Nigeria to reciprocate the gestures through sponsorship of the events.

The MoU signing ceremony was witnessed by officials of both organizations, including the Secretary of the PEARL Awards Board of Governors, Mr. Lekan Adekoya; PEARL Awards Project Manager, Mr. Olisemeka Obi, as well as UPTICOMM Executive Director, Finance and Administration, Mr. Dotun Afolabi, among others.

PEARL Awards, established 30 years ago, is Nigeria’s foremost independent Awards for recognizing excellence among companies quoted on the Nigerian Exchange Limited. As activities towards the 30th Anniversary kick off, the Awards Board of Governors has announced plans to host a Corporate Summit on the 24th of June, 2025 at the Lagos Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, with the theme “Built to Last: A Roadmap for Corporate Nigeria.”