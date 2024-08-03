Peaceful protesters hurriedly remanded in prison – Amnesty International

A global human rights organisation, Amnesty International, has said over 80 peaceful protesters have been remanded in prison in Sokoto State. Daily Trust reports that…

A global human rights organisation, Amnesty International, has said over 80 peaceful protesters have been remanded in prison in Sokoto State.

Daily Trust reports that some Nigerians had organised a 10-day nationwide protest against what they termed as bad governance and had taken to the streets on Thursday to drive home their demands.

The protest which began peacefully on the first day later assumed a dramatic turn when some miscreants hijacked the exercise in some states, destroying and looting properties.

As the protest degenerated in some states, security operatives fired teargas, chased away and arrested some protesters.

In Kano State, at least 269 individuals were arrested in connection with the destruction and looting of properties during the nationwide hardship protest in the state, according to the state police command.

On Saturday, the third day of the demonstration, the police forced some #EndBadGovernance Protesters away from the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

The protesters who returned to the venue after initially shunning the exercise in the early hours of the day had assembled with flags and placards.

But the policemen on ground at the stadium fired into air and released teargas to scare them away.

The police have also made arrests in some states including Gombe, Jigawa, Kaduna, Katsina, Nasarawa and Sokoto.

While condemning the act in a tweet on Saturday, Amnesty International has called on the Sokoto State police command to release – unconditionally – the remanded “youth who participated in the peaceful protest against hunger.”

It said, “Amnesty International condemns the Nigeria Police @PoliceNG Sokoto state command for the arbitrary arrest of 81 youth who participated in the peaceful protest against hunger. #EndBadGovernace

“Our investigation shows that the protesters were arrested and then taken to Criminal Investigation Dept. (CID) where a mobile court hurriedly remanded them in prison. We urge the authorities to release them immediately and unconditionally.”