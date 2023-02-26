Peaceful polls, massive turnout in Gombe

The presidential and National Assembly elections held across the country yesterday were conducted hitch-free and peacefully across the 114 political wards in Gombe State. Our…

Our correspondent reports that the election witnessed a massive turnout of voters and very minimal instances of the BVAS machine malfunctioning.

Voters started to form queues at their respective polling units as early as 7:00am, where they waited calmly for the commencement of the elections.

Our correspondent who went round Gombe metropolis and nearby Akko and Yamaltu/Deba LGAs reported that the elections started on time in most of the polling units.

It was observed that the election was peaceful with a heavy presence of security personnel patrolling major streets.

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya who is the North-East Coordinator of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, cast his vote at the Yahaya Umaru Polling Unit (PU) 010 alongside his wives, Hajiya Asma’u Inuwa Yahaya and Hajiya Amina Inuwa Yahaya.

The governor commended the voters for the orderly manner they went to exercise their civic duty.

However, at the end of votes counting, the governor failed to deliver the polling unit to his party’s candidate.

Meanwhile, the National Assembly election results from the polling units announced by INEC across the 11 local government areas of the state indicated that the PDP is leading in all the results declared so far.

For the Gombe North and Gombe South senatorial districts, former Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo of PDP is leading against Senator Sa’idu Ahmed Alkali of APC, while Anthony Siyako Yaro of PDP is leading against Senator Joshua Lidani of APC.

Also, the PDP is leading in all the six federal constituencies of the state for the House of Representatives seats.

However, Senator Muhammad Danjuma Goje, who is vying for a record fourth term at the Senate, is the only APC candidate leading in his Gombe Central Senatorial District.