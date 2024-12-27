Peace, unity core Islamic guiding principles — Cleric

Peace and unity have been described as fundamental principles of Islam, crucial for fostering harmonious coexistence among Muslims and non-Muslims.

Engr. AbdulSemiu Adewale, a Muslim cleric, stated this during the 31st National Islamic Training Programme (ITP) of The Muslim Congress (TMC), themed “The Sound Creed.”

He urged Nigerians, regardless of their religious or tribal backgrounds, to promote and practice the values of peace and unity, both within the country and beyond.

He explained that understanding the importance of good neighbourliness and relationships is vital to advancing national progress.

“Unity lies at the heart of Islam. We begin by fostering unity among ourselves and then extend it to society. When we are at peace internally, we can achieve peace externally. An individual conflicted within cannot foster unity,” Adewale said.

Adewale further explained that the concept of unity stems from the belief in the oneness of Allah, which forms the foundation of a Muslim’s life.

Earlier, Alhaji AbdulWa’asi Bangbala, the National Amir (president) of TMC, called on parents and religious leaders to guide the youth along the Islamic path through consistent engagement, ensuring they remain conscious of Allah and become exemplary ambassadors of Islam and their families.