Peace deal: Uba Sani recommends Kaduna model to North West govs

Governor Uba Sani has advised states that are facing security challenges to adopt the Kaduna Sate model to tackle the problem, saying the non-kinetic approach has started yielding results.

He maintained that peace has now returned to Birnin Gwari, which had been facing insecurity for several years, adding that economic activities have started picking up in the area.

The governor gave this advice as special guest of honour at the gathering of the Association of Zamfara State Indigenes Resident in Kaduna, which took place at the banquet hall of Arewa House, Kaduna, on Sunday.

The governor, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Community Engagement, Malam Mohammed Jalal, said since he assumed office, he had been working tirelessly for peace to return to Kaduna.

The governor recalled that through the efforts of the Peace Dialogue Group established by the Kaduna State government in collaboration with federal agencies and security services, peace has returned to Birnin Gwari.

Recall that Governor Sani reopened the strategic Birnin Gwari Market, which was closed for about 10 years, on November 29, 2024.

Similarly, the Kidandan market in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State, which had not been patronised for several years owing to insecurity, has been opened.