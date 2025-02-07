PDP’s ship in storm, may become rudderless, sink –Bode George

Bode George, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party’s Board of Trustees, has said that if the party is not careful it would become a rudderless ship.
George stated this during an interview on channels TV’s Politics Today.
He, however, said there are elders in the party capable of resolving the crisis rocking the party.
He said, “I appeal to everybody as an elder, one of those elected at the very first elective convention of the party in December 1999, this is not the time we will use the party’s structure to throw people under the train. No, I will not agree because when you see the list of the names of some of the people who are now going to do this disciplinary action or that, we have to be careful. They say when you come to equity; you must come with clean hands.
“There are still people in the party, elders that can wade in and resolve this crisis. We have crossed the first hurdle. The beauty is that we still have the responsibility to ensure justice, fairness and equity. I want to plead with them; don’t start dropping the ship. The ship is already in the storm and if we are not careful, we will become a rudderless ship. A rudderless ship will go down.”
However, George backed the PDP BoT’s decision to recognise Sunday Ude-Okoye as the authentic National Secretary of the party.
He said that his decision was based on the judgement of the Court of Appeal which affirmed him as the authentic National Secretary of the party.
He said, “The fact that they brought, I am completely on board with that. What do you expect the elders to do? The report was clear that there was no counter Court of Appeal report apart from the one from Okoye.
“So, what do you expect us to do? If Anyanwu decides to go to the Supreme Court and the Supreme Court throws out that decision of the Court of Appeal, we will abide by that.”
