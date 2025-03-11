PDP zonal congress: Atiku’s ally calls for stakeholders’ inclusiveness

A Kano-based chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and ally of the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, Muhammadu Abdullahi Sugar, has urged the party’s leadership to prioritise stakeholders’ inclusiveness in the forthcoming South-South zonal congress.

His call comes after the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) approved April 12, as the date for the previously postponed congress.

Reacting to the announcement, Sugar warned that unless the party’s leadership allows members’ choices to prevail, internal crises will persist, further weakening the PDP’s chances against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He accused the party’s leadership of being responsible for its ongoing struggles, stating that the time had come to set aside sentiments and uphold true democratic principles.

“PDP as a political party has been a popular party with many Nigerians and will continue to be a popular party if the leadership of the party will implore real democracy as prescribed in the planned zonal congress.

“Take for instance in Kano State, we have prominent politicians such as Aminu Wali, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau, Senator Bello Hayatu Gwarzo, among others, and yet we are not close to the opposition level. It is unfortunate,” he said.