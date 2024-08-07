PDP withdraws from Kebbi LG election

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kebbi State chapter, has withdrawn its participation from the local government election scheduled for August 31, 2024. While briefing journalists…

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kebbi State chapter, has withdrawn its participation from the local government election scheduled for August 31, 2024.

While briefing journalists at the party’s secretariat in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday, the state chairman of the party, Usman Bello Suru, said the party would no longer participate in the election because of the prevailing circumstances in Kebbi State Independent Election Commission (KIESEC).

He said the party had withrawn its participation in the election because the chairman of the Katsina State Electoral Commission (KIESEC) “is a card carrying member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.”

“Therefore, organizing free, fair and credible elections will be a mirage. We voiced out our discomfort with his appointment but Kebbi State Government and relevant agencies in election management in the state did not respond.

“PDP doesn’t have any confidence in the leadership of the state Independent electoral commission to conduct the elections freely”, he said.

He stated that the electoral commission had been conducting elections in the state without charging the candidates any amount but for KIESEC to create administrative fees in respect of chairmanship, vice chairmanship and councilors as provided in the election guidelines did not only disenfranchise some candidates but also grossly violated freedom of choice to candidates, political parties and the electorate.

“This amounts to changing the rules in the middle of the game and a clear attempt to discourage opposition parties from participating in the elections,” he said.

The party chairman appealed to PDP members across the state to remain calm as the party continued to reflect on the future prospect of the party at the local government, state and national levels.