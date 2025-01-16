PDP Withdraws from Ondo LG poll 48hrs to election

Barely 48 hours to the Saturday local government election in Ondo State, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has withdrawn from the exercise.

The Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission (ODIEC) had scheduled this Saturday for the council election, with no fewer than 10 political parties participating in the upcoming exercise.

Bakita Bello, the acting chairman of the party in the state, announced the decision of the PDP to boycott the poll on Thursday.

Bello, who spoke to journalists in Akure, explained that the party had lost confidence in the electoral body in conducting a free and fair election by Saturday.

“It’s our decision to announce that we (PDP) has decided not to participate in the local government election. We have also informed ODIEC in writing about this development,” Bello said.

Earlier in a statement, the spokesman for the PDP, Leye Igbabo, revealed that the electoral body had failed “integrity test.”

He noted that the party consulted with the leaders, stakeholders, and its national secretariat before boycotting the election.

In the statement, Igbabo noted that the party had fielded 15 chairmanship candidates in 15 LGAs and 131 councillorship candidates before its decision to withdraw from the poll.

“But, from all indications, ODIEC’s credibility, transparency, and impartiality have failed the integrity test.

“Recent observations and reports point to a troubling pattern of double standards by ODIEC, raising serious doubts about their ability to conduct a free, fair, and credible election,” the statement read.

It added, “As a responsible political party committed to democracy and the rule of law, we can not, in good conscience, confer legitimacy on this compromised process by participating in the election.

“We have, therefore, resolved to withdraw our participation in this exercise to uphold the integrity of our party and our unwavering belief in credible electoral practices.”

But the Chairman of ODIEC, Joseph Aremo, expressed shock at the PDP withdrawal from the Saturday’s local government election.

Aremo said the PDP had also been part of the processes leading to the exercise before its withdrawal.

He explained that the PDP had also attended the workshop and other seminars organised by ODIEC ahead of the council poll.

“We are shocked because the PDP has been part and parcel of the process at the initial stage. In fact, members of the party have been commending us.

“We have also created a level-playing ground and template where everyone has the ability to showcase whatever it has and for the people of the state,” he said.

Meanwhile, the police in the state have announced restriction of vehicular movements on Saturday from 6:00 am to 4:00 pm.

The spokesperson for the police command in the state, Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, in a statement, said commuters who might have a reason to use the state as for transit should take note of the restrictions to help adjust their plans ahead of the weekend election.

Odunlami-Omisanya quoted the Commissioner of Police in the state, Wilfred Afolabi, as saying that security personnel, medics, health workers, firefighters and other essential service providers are allowed free movements to carry out their duties.

“Cases of Emergency are considered also for movement. We urge all legible voters to abide by the rules guiding the electoral process while carrying out their Civic duty.

“The Command is also using this medium to warn intending miscreants who may want to cause mayhem on the said day to stay clear as all machineries are in place to nip any untoward act as they raise their ugly heads.

“Adequate security has been emplaced for both human and material resources to ensure smooth passage of the process,” the statement read.