PDP will take over from Tinubu in 6 months – Atiku’s aide

A leading member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and spokesperson of the Atiku Abubakar presidential campaign, Daniel Bwala, has said that the PDP will take over power from the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu six months after inauguration.

The PDP and Atiku are challenging the declaration of Tinubu as the president-elect by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Listed as 1st to 3rd respondents in the petition are INEC, Tinubu, and the APC.

The Presidential Election Petition Court is to continue the pre-hearing of the petition by the PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar on Thursday, May 18.

While speaking to ARISE TV about the petition, Bwala was asked what he would say about the accusation by the APC that the PDP has the longest history of electoral malpractice in the country.

Bwala, who was the spokesperson for Atiku presidential campaign council in the last general elections, said even though he could not entirely dismiss those accusations, PDP had tried to redeem itself by apologising to Nigerians and pledging to do better if given the chance to rule again.

He said, “PDP has over the years admitted that they made so many mistakes. I remember Secondus one time when he became the chairman of the party taking a campaign across the country to tell Nigerians that PDP is sorry. Has APC ever said “We are sorry”?

“This is a party that wants to make lies a statecraft. They announced that the president-elect was traveling on an official visit where he’ll meet with investors, where he’ll do this and that. How many days has he been away? We haven’t seen a picture of him alighting from a plane or investors receiving him.”

About his optimism over the PDP’s chances of victory in court, he said that after Tinubu is inaugurated on May 29, he will be in office for only six or seven months before he would get sacked and the PDP would take over power.

“When he (Tinubu) becomes president on May 29, he’ll have about six or seven months before he’ll be sacked and then we’ll come and take over the power,” he said.