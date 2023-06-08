PDP: We are interested in leading National Assembly

The main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has declared interest in the 10th Assembly leadership race. Addressing a press conference at the party’s headquarters in…

Addressing a press conference at the party’s headquarters in Abuja on Thursday, Debo Ologunagba, National Publicity Secretary of the party, said PDP is not unmindful of the fact that all the opposition parties put together have a clear majority in the National Assembly.

He said PDP is ready to maximize that opportunity.

Ologunagba said: “With regard to the current race for the Presiding Officers of the National Assembly, it is instructive to note that the opposition parties put together form a strong majority in the National Assembly and we are very mindful of that.

“The PDP leadership is working together with our members-elect and opposition Parties in the two chambers.

“Irrespective of the on-going and claims in the media, I want to inform you that the PDP has a clear direction which we hold close to our chest, our members are united in that direction and it will show on the floor of both Houses of the National Assembly on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

“In all, we do not discountenance the fact that put together the opposition parties have the majority in the National Assembly which we are ready to deploy maximally.”

Also speaking on the ongoing election petitions tribunal the main opposition party said they were aware of the “undesirable conduct of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to derail the cause of justice in the Presidential Election Petition and various election tribunal across the country”.

According to him the ongoing harassment of its members justifies why the party had demanded for live coverage of the tribunal proceedings as party members would have been watching at home instead of going to the premises.

The PDP therefore demanded the immediate transfer of the Ogun and Nasarawa states Election Tribunals to Abuja for safety and guarantee of justice.

