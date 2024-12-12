‘PDP wanted to kill my ambitions,’ Ibori’s daughter speaks on defection 

Hon. Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu, daughter of former Delta State Governor Chief James Ibori and representative of Ethiope Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, has described her defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the best decision of her political career.

Speaking during a constituency empowerment programme where she distributed vehicles, motorcycles, sewing machines, and water pumps, Ibori-Suenu accused the PDP of attempting to stifle her political aspirations.

“We will bury PDP in Ologbo River, the bridge between Delta and Edo States. I am already at home; APC is supreme. The people in PDP wanted to kill my political aspirations, but thank God, I have finally left,” she said.

She also expressed gratitude to her supporters and APC leaders for their encouragement.

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, the immediate past Deputy Senate President, praised Ibori-Suenu’s defection, describing her as a “political bulldozer.”

He expressed confidence that her move, along with the support of other APC members, would help the party secure Delta State in the 2027 elections.

“With Hon. Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu’s support, the APC is better positioned to take over Delta. Her energy and dedication will greatly strengthen our chances,” Omo-Agege remarked.

Ibori-Suenu’s defection marks a significant shift in Delta’s political landscape, especially in Ethiope Federal Constituency.