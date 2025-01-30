PDP: Wabara insists on NEC meeting as violence mars BoT gathering

Anyanwu’s aide forcefully ejects Ude-Okoye

The Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Adolphus Wabara, has insisted that the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting scheduled for February must hold, despite ongoing leadership crisis.

Addressing BoT members at their 79th meeting at the party’s national headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday, Wabara called for unity and urged members to prioritise the party’s survival over personal interests.

“This meeting comes at a time when the unity, focus, and ideals of our great party are being tested. It is disheartening that the leadership wrangling within the National Working Committee (NWC) remains unresolved. The failure to address these conflicts weakens our party’s credibility,” Wabara said.

He reiterated the urgency of holding the NEC meeting as planned. “The NEC is the highest decision-making body of our party, and its meeting must be convened without delay to reaffirm our commitment to unity, discipline, and the ideals that bind us together,” he stressed.

The NEC meeting, initially slated for last year, has been repeatedly postponed, contributing to tensions within the party. Party stakeholders are hopeful that the upcoming meeting will provide a lasting resolution to the leadership crisis, especially as opposition parties and leaders have begun moves to form a coalition ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

On the upcoming zonal congresses, Wabara emphasised the need for transparent processes in electing credible leaders. He also took a swipe at the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), stating that the PDP remained Nigeria’s best hope.

“Our nation has suffered under the APC’s poor governance. Nigerians are looking to us as a beacon of hope, and we must not let them down,” he said.

Violence mars BoT meeting

The BoT meeting, meant to discuss the leadership crisis, descended into chaos following a confrontation between the factions of Senator Samuel Anyanwu and Sunday Ude-Okoye, over the position of National Secretary.

The PDP has been embroiled in a leadership dispute over acting National Chairman Ambassador Umar Damagum’s continued tenure, with the North Central zone demanding that one of their own completes the term of ousted National Chairman Dr Iyorchia Ayu. However, the battle for the National Secretary position, contested by Anyanwu and Ude-Okoye, has taken centre stage in recent weeks.

Following Anyanwu’s departure to contest the Imo governorship election, the PDP’s South-East Zonal Executive Committee nominated Ude-Okoye as his replacement. However, after Anyanwu lost the election to Governor Hope Uzodinma, he secured multiple court injunctions to block his removal.

In December, the Court of Appeal in Enugu ruled in favour of Ude-Okoye, declaring him the rightful National Secretary. Despite this, Anyanwu has remained in office, appealing the ruling and seeking a stay of execution at the Supreme Court.

Clash as Ude-Okoye is ejected from BoT meeting

Tensions escalated on Wednesday when Ude-Okoye entered the BoT meeting while Wabara was delivering his opening speech. After greeting those on the high table—except for Anyanwu—he took his seat as Damagum delivered his welcome remarks.

As journalists were ushered out for a closed-door session, an argument broke out over Ude-Okoye’s presence.

“He is not supposed to be here; he is not a member of the BoT,” a voice shouted.

“I will not leave! I am the Secretary!” Ude-Okoye retorted.

Moments later, Anyanwu’s aides forcibly removed Ude-Okoye, sparking a physical altercation.

Outside the meeting, Ude-Okoye accused Anyanwu of unfair treatment, claiming that while Anyanwu entered with his aides, his own supporters were barred from the premises. He insisted that he remains the authentic national secretary of the party.

Frustrated, he instructed his supporters to scale the fence, and some attempted to do so before being stopped by security operatives. This led to further scuffles before security forces intervened.

Security agencies take over PDP secretariat

In response to the unrest, security agencies, including the military, mobile police (MOPOL), regular police, and operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, took control of the PDP secretariat to restore order.

Damagum blames PDP leaders for NWC crisis

Meanwhile, acting National Chairman, Damagum accused party leaders of exacerbating the crisis by bypassing his authority and directly engaging with NWC members.

“Part of the crisis within the NWC today is being fuelled by our leaders who should be uniting us,” he said at the BoT meeting.

“Some leaders call NWC members to certain meetings without my knowledge. If any of you were in my position, you would find this difficult. I want to use this opportunity to caution us.”

Damagum urged party members to reflect on their actions, warning that continued infighting could damage the PDP’s chances in future elections.

“This party is dear to all of us—it is the only thing we have. Nigerians are looking to us for hope, so we must set aside our differences and unite to build a credible alternative,” he added.

BoT sets up committee to resolve dispute

At the end of its meeting, the BoT announced the constitution of a committee to mediate in the ongoing dispute over the position of the party’s national secretary.

The committee, led by BoT member, Barrister Kabiru Tanimu Turaki (SAN), is tasked with engaging the warring factions, assessing the situation, and reporting back to the BoT for further action.

BoT Chairman, Wabara, disclosed this while reading the communiqué from the board’s meeting. He expressed deep concerns over the lingering crisis within the party, particularly the disagreements within the National Working Committee (NWC).

“The BoT calls on members of the NWC, all organs, leaders, and critical stakeholders of our party to rise above personal, group, or sectional interests. The stability, unity, and progress of the PDP must come first,” Wabara stated.

He stressed that the BoT was committed to resolving the dispute around the position of the secretary, which is currently before the courts, through dialogue and engagement.

Regarding the long-delayed NEC meeting, Wabara said the acting national chairman had assured the BoT that the meeting would take place as scheduled in February 2025.

“The NEC meeting will address all pressing issues and reaffirm our shared commitment to unity, discipline, and the ideals that bind us as members of the PDP,” he added.