PDP to hold South South, South West, North Central Zonal congresses in April

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved that the earlier postponed party’s zonal congress in the South South Zone will now hold on Saturday, April 12, 2025.
Hon. Debo Ologunagba, National Publicity Secretary of the PDP in a statement also said the NWC has approved the shifting of the South West and North Central Zonal Congresses from the earlier scheduled date of Saturday, March 22, 2025 to Saturday, April 12, 2025.
PDP said the zonal congresses will hold simultaneously in Port Harcourt, Rivers State (South South Zone); Ibadan, Oyo State (South West Zone) and Jos, Plateau State (North Central Zone) to elect the executives officers and national ex-officio members for the respective zonal chapters in line with the constitution and guidelines of our great party.
The NWC also “Charges all aspirants, leaders, critical stakeholders, teeming members of our party in the respective zones, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies and the media to note the scheduled date of Saturday, April 12, 2025 for the zonal congresses for South South, South West and North Central zof our party and be guided accordingly.”
