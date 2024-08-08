PDP threatens boycott of Sokoto LG poll over insecurity, BVAS

The main opposition party in Sokoto, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has threatened to boycott the upcoming local government elections on September 21 unless the…

The main opposition party in Sokoto, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has threatened to boycott the upcoming local government elections on September 21 unless the state electoral commission addresses significant concerns.

Alhaji Bello Aliyu Goronyo, Chairman of the PDP in Sokoto, expressed doubts about participating in the poll due to unresolved security issues in 14 of the state’s 23 local government areas.

“The PDP-led government has conducted local government elections twice and understands the implications,” Goronyo stated.

He criticised the Sokoto State Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC) for requiring parties to buy nomination forms before primary elections, potentially causing severe problems.

He also said a major contention is the commission’s decision not to use the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

“We have demanded to know whether SIEC will use BIVAS. These are critical issues we’ve raised, and we await our committee’s recommendations before deciding on participation,” Goronyo added.

Similarly, the Labour Party, despite being prepared for the election, has indicated it will consult stakeholders if SIEC’s stance on BVAS remains unchanged.

Alhaji Nura Abubakar Kasarawa, the party’s state secretary, emphasised the importance of BVAS in enhancing electoral transparency, as witnessed in the 2023 general elections.

“If SIEC opts against BIVAS, we will seek explanations and decide based on stakeholder consultations,” Kasarawa said, and he urged the federal and state governments to ensure security across all local governments for the poll.

Responding, SIEC Chairman Alhaji Aliyu Sulaiman confirmed the commission’s decision to forgo BVAS, citing controversial experiences from the 2023 elections.

“We resolved not to use BIVAS to avoid unnecessary controversies. It’s not mandatory,” Sulaiman stated, noting that the PDP had not purchased any nomination forms by the deadline, unlike other parties.