News

PDP sympathises with APC over campaign spokesman’s death

The Bayelsa State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship Campaign Council has commiserated with the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state over the tragic boat accident that resulted in the death of the media and publicity director of its campaign, Mr. Peremobowei Tukuwei.

The PDP campaign council also condoled with the management and staff of the Africa Independent Television (AIT) over the loss of Tukuwei, who was a staff of the media organisation.

Burutu North: Appeal Court reserves judgment APC, PDP dispute

The chairman, publicity directorate of the campaign council, Ayibaina Duba, in a statement on Friday, expressed shock over the tragic loss of the APC campaign director.

He described late Tukuwei as brilliant and resourceful.

