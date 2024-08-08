PDP suspends Suswam, others over ‘insubordination’

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State has suspended Senator Gabriel Suswam, Terngu Tsegba, Richard Gbande, Terseer Tsumba and Professor Nicholas Ada, from the…

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State has suspended Senator Gabriel Suswam, Terngu Tsegba, Richard Gbande, Terseer Tsumba and Professor Nicholas Ada, from the party.

Also suspended are the chairmen of the party for Apa, Gboko, Gwer-East, Katsina-Ala, Konshisha, Logo, Otukpo and Ukum local government areas.

The party had summoned the affected persons on Wednesday on charges of gross misconduct and anti-party activities.

The summons, which underscore ongoing tensions within the party in the state, followed an alleged invasion of the party’s state secretariat in Makurdi by thugs reportedly led by a ‘suspended’ state chairman, John Ngbede.

The affected persons were required to appear before the State Working Committee (SWC) on Thursday by 10am.

In a statement, Bemgba Iortyom, state Publicity Secretary of the party, said the summon was aimed at interacting with the invited persons at a preliminary level and possibly avoid the need to take disciplinary action.

“But rather than reciprocate the conciliatory gesture extended to them, they chose the path of intransigence and insubordination by refusing to appear before the SWC as required, with some of them taking to the public space to pour scorn on the party’s constituted authority.

“Their unfortunate conduct contravenes Section 58 of the Constitution of the Peoples Democratic Party (as Amended in 2017) and accordingly, they have been suspended from the party for a period of one (1) month, and are hereby directed to appear before the Disciplinary Committee of the party at a date, venue and time to be communicated to them by the committee,” Iortyom said.