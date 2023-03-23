PDP suspends Anyim, Shema, Fayose, refers Ortom to Disciplinary Committee

Rising from its National Working Committee (NWC) meeting on Thursday, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has suspended five of its chieftains including former Senate President…

Rising from its National Working Committee (NWC) meeting on Thursday, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has suspended five of its chieftains including former Senate President Anyim Pius Anyim and former Governors of Katsina, Ibrahim Shema and Ekiti, Ayo Fayose.

The party has also suspended Prof. Dennis Ityavyar from Benue State and Dr. Aslam Aliyu from Zamfara State.

Hon. Debo Ologunagba, National Publicity Secretary of the party in a statement said the party has also referred the Governor of Benue state Samuel Ortom to the National Disciplinary Committee over his involvement in anti-party activities during the last election.

Ologunagba said the party after a very extensive review of its affairs in the country and pursuant to the provisions of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017) referred the Governor of Benue State, Dr. Samuel Ortom to the National Disciplinary Committee over his reported involvement in anti-party activities.

Six factors Abia gov-elect rode on to boot PDP out of power

PROFILE: Gusau, one of the forces that crushed Matawalle

The NWC also approved the suspension of Ibrahim Shema (Katsina), Ayodele Fayose (Ekiti State) Sen. Pius Anyim (Ebonyi State), Prof. Dennis Ityavyar (Benue State) and Dr. Aslam Aliyu (Zamfara State).

PDP said the suspension takes effect from Thursday, March 23, 2023, and urges all leaders, critical stakeholders and teeming members of the Party across the country to remain united and focused at “this critical time.”

Meanwhile in a related development, the party has also Set Up Katsina State Caretaker Committee to be led by Dr. Abdulrahman Usman as Chairman.

Ologunagba said the NWC on behalf of the National Executive Committee (NEC), has approved the composition of the Katsina State Caretaker Committee to run the affairs of the Katsina State chapter of the party for a period not exceeding 90 days.

The Caretaker Committee which comprises of 13 members has Dr. Abdulrahman Usman as Chairman and Halima Zubairu Abdulhamid as Secretary.

He said the NWC urges all leaders, critical stakeholders and teeming members of the Party in Katsina State to remain united and continue to work together for the task ahead.