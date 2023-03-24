PDP suspends Anyim, Shema, Fayose, others over anti-party activities

Refers Ortom to disciplinary c’ttee Ayu and cohorts entertaining themselves – Fayose The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has suspended five of its bigwigs, including…

Refers Ortom to disciplinary c’ttee

Ayu and cohorts entertaining themselves – Fayose

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has suspended five of its bigwigs, including a former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim, and former governors of Katsina and Ekiti states, Ibrahim Shema and Ayo Fayose respectively.

The party has also suspended Prof Dennis Ityavyar from Benue State and Dr Aslam Aliyu from Zamfara State.

Hon Debo Ologunagba, National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, in a statement yesterday, said the party had also referred the Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, to the National Disciplinary Committee of the party over his alleged involvement in anti-party activities during the last elections.

Ologunagba said the party, after a very extensive review of its affairs in the country and pursuant to the provisions of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017), referred Ortom to the committee over his reported involvement in anti-party activities.

The PDP said the suspension took effect from Thursday, March 23, 2023, and urged all leaders; stakeholders and teeming members of the party across the country to remain united and focused at “this critical time.”

Meanwhile, the party has set up a 13-member Katsina State Caretaker Committee to be led by Dr Abdulrahman Usman as chairman.

Ologunagba said the NWC, on behalf of the National Executive Committee (NEC), had approved the composition of the Katsina State Caretaker Committee to run the affairs of the chapter for a period not exceeding 90 days.

Reacting to his suspension, former governor, Fayose described it as “the last kick of a dead horse.”

Fayose, who reacted to the suspension through his spokesperson, Lere Olayinka, said: “Ayu and his cohorts are only entertaining themselves with the purported suspension as their latest comedy skit.”

He said in a matter of days, the inglorious tenure of Ayu as national chairman of PDP will become history and the party will enjoy a new lease of life.